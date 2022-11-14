‘The Path to Avalon: King Arthur the Musical’ introduces mostly Cebuano casts

The world-famous Arthurian romance will have a local adaptation. And it will be soon showcased to Cebuanos (theater fans or not) on Nov. 26 and 27, 2022!

But before the two-day show, “The Path to Avalon: King Arthur the Musical” cast was first introduced to the public during a MediaCon event last Nov. 12, 2022, in Cebu City. The press conference, sponsored by SM Seaside Cebu, was held at the Centerstage to launch the musical’s cast and production team officially.

King Arthur the musical is brought to you by Alba Music Production. It is perfect for families and friends come the holiday season. Get your tickets on the Ticket 2 Me website www.ticket2me.com.

The play’s Musical Composer Jim Donnachie, who flew all the way from Scotland, and Cebuano Director Roldan Ardines led the event. Before the cast sat down to answer a few questions from the media, they first graced the red carpet event in stunning ensembles inspired by the musical’s characters.

According to Donnachie, they were thrilled to bring to Cebu King Arthur the Musical as it will be the first one since the pandemic. The composer wrote the original songs for the musical and was honored to be working with talented local artists. They even disclosed that something was at work, and more details would be revealed in the future.

He also shared that although King Arthur is the popular source material for various works by Western creators, it fell within many Filipino legends in terms of the theme. The Path to Avalon: King Arthur the Musical tells a story about love, betrayal, redemption, the unknown, and morals. All this connects with spectators from multiple generations and cultures.

The two-hour musical will have two showing dates on Nov. 26 and 27, 2022, at the Centerstage. A different set of the cast will perform on each date.

