US travel guide names Cebu world’s #19 Best Place to Travel in 2023

Travel Lemming puts Cebu in #19 on its annual list of the world’s 50 best travel destinations

DENVER, USA — Cebu has been named the 19th best place to travel in the world in 2023 by Travel Lemming, a US-based online travel guide read by more than 6 million travelers.

The annual list of 50 best places to travel highlights emerging destinations and hidden gems around the world.

The article describes Cebu as “[p]erfect for all types of tourists,” and says that it “allows you to indulge in both thrilling experiences and waterfront relaxation.”

It continues: “The Philippines is a prime destination for island adventures, and Cebu is no exception. Visitors can swim with whale sharks, go canyoneering down cascading waterfalls, see the unusual Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and so much more.”

Travel Lemming writer Lea Rose Allbaugh commented, “No matter where you go in the Philippines, you’re sure to find outdoor adventure at every turn. Cebu in particular offers special excursions that create once-in-a-lifetime memories.”

The annual list is a collaborative project of the publication’s team of more than 25 travel writers and editors. /PR

The top 10 destinations on the list are:

#1 – Lafayette, Louisiana

#2 – Bhutan

#3 – Utila, Honduras

#4 – Ile Sainte Marie, Madagascar

#5 – Kosovo

#6 – Salento, Colombia

#7 – Vanuatu

#8 – Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia

#9 – Uzbekistan

#10 – Detroit, Michigan

By region, the full list of 50 destinations includes 7 destinations in Europe, 5 in Asia, 4 in South America, 4 in Oceania, 4 in Africa, 6 in North America (besides the US), and 20 in the United States.

Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming, commented: “2023 is shaping up to be the year of ‘revenge travel,’ as travelers venture farther and go bigger with their trips. Our unique list of 50 hidden gems is the perfect source of inspiration for that once-in-a-lifetime trip to somewhere unique.”

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 6 million annual readers. It is known for its focus on encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path.”

