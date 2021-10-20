PH named Asia’s leading beach destination in 2021 World Travel Awards

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines was once again recognized as Asia’s leading beach and dive destination in the 2021 World Travel Awards.

This is the fifth time that the Philippines has won recognition as Asia’s leading beach destination and the third consecutive year it was recognized as Asia’s leading dive destination.

“We are elated that the country’s pristine beaches and mesmerizing dive spots have once again been cited as the best in Asia by the prestigious 2021 World Travel Awards,” said Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.

“We share this recognition with our tourism stakeholders, local government units, partner agencies, and all Filipinos who have been helping us promote our country’s attractions, products, and culture,” she added.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines’ top beach destinations, such as Boracay, Siargao, and Palawan, have already opened up to tourists.

According to the Department of Tourism (DOT) the top dive spots in the country include the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan; Anilao in Batangas; Malapascua and Moalboal in Cebu; Balicasag, Panglao and Anda in Bohol; and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro.

Aside from the two prestigious awards, top-end Palawan resort Amanpulo was also once again recognized as Asia’s leading private island resort for 2021.

Other hotels in the country were also recognized as recipients of other awards.

Currently, the Philippines is also still in the running for the following world categories:

World’s Leading Beach Destination 2021

World’s Leading Dive Destination 2021

World’s Leading Island Destination 2021: Siargao, Philippines

World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2021: Intramuros, Philippines

World’s Leading Tourist Board 2021: Department of Tourism

The voting will run until midnight on Oct. 25. Meanwhile, the full list of winners can be found on the World Travel Awards website.

https://www.worldtravelawards.com/winners/2021/asia