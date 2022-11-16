Cops arrest Indian facing illegal recruitment charges in Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers here arrested an Indian national wanted for charges on illegal recruitment.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) confirmed that their personnel at Inayawan Police Station apprehended a certain Harjot Singh in Sitio Ciwac, Barangay Bulacao on Monday evening, November 14.

Singh has a pending warrant of arrest issued by Branch 5 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Cebu City. He was accused of duping at least 26 residents here for supposed job opportunities abroad.

The suspect was also tagged as the Top 1 Most Wanted Person at the Municipal Level, police added in a statement released on November 15.

Arresting officers presented Singh with a warrant of arrest signed by Presiding Judge Ricky Jones Sanchez Macabaya.

The court has recommended Singh a bail of P120,000.

Singh’s arrest stemmed from complaints filed by at least 26 of his victims from Cebu.

Prior to his arrest in Barangay Bulacao, the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has filed cases against him for illegal recruitment and estafa.

According to earlier reports, the suspect dangled fake jobs in exchange for a P20,000 processing fee. He reportedly began committing the fraudulent acts in 2021.

When Singh’s victims grew impatient, they sought help from the authorities. Later on, enforcers found out that Singh was not a licensed recruiter with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Singh is currently under the custody of the Inayawan Police.

