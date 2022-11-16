LTO-7 summons owner of vehicle that hit 13-year-old kid crossing the street

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has issued a subpoena on the owner of the vehicle that hit a 13-year-old high school student in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

LTO-7 regional director Victor Caindec said they already identified the owner of the vehicle based on the license plate of the vehicle.

Caindec said that after he saw the incident on social media, he immediately initiated a motu propio investigation.

“However, sa dihang atong nakita ang incident sa Facebook, this triggered us to conduct a motu propio investigation. So i-serve sa atong operations team ang subpoena,” Caindec said.

Caindec, however, refused to reveal yet the identity of the owner of the vehicle, pending their investigation.

The incident happened on Monday, November 14, 2022, at around 1 p.m. A CCTV footage that was posted on Facebook shows the victim crossing the street through the pedestrian lane. He was later hit by a sports utility vehicle.

Cherry May Fuentes Pelayo, the mother of the victim, said that at first, she thought that the incident was not that serious after her son reported to her what happened.

However, when she investigated the incident, Pelayo said that she was shocked by what she saw in the CCTV footage from the Command Center of Barangay Basak.

“Nagpadayon gyud ang katong nakabangga. Pasalamat nalang ko nga wala nabangga sa pikas sakyanan nga dako akong anak,” Pelayo said in an interview with DyHP-RMN Cebu.

Pelayo posted the CCTV footage on her Facebook account.

