Group caught destroying Christmas decors in Cordova apologizes 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A group of youngsters who were caught on camera destroying Christmas decorations in Barangay Cogon apologized for their wrongdoings on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station, confirmed this as a video from Cordova PIO also showed the group apologizing for their behavior.

Gingoyon said that the incident happened on Sunday dawn, November 13, wherein the suspects were seen in a video destroying the Christmas decorations of the said barangay.

The video reached the police, prompting them to conduct a follow-up operation against the suspects.

Gingoyon identified the suspects as Carlo Jay Escolar, Charles Babatuan, Jhyno Paulo Babatuan, Ken Francis Degamo, Gerald Gomez, and Spencer Mangubat.

“Nabuhat kuno ni nila tungod ra sa ilang kahubog,” Gingoyon said.

(They said they did this becaus they were too drunk.)

On Wednesday morning, November 16, the suspects voluntarily surrendered to the Cordova Police Station to apologize for what they did.

Gingoyon said Cogon Barangay Captain Francisco Ando could have filed a malicious mischief case against the suspects but they already settled the issue.

“Nagkasabot sila nga mag-public apology lang ug tarungon lang aning mga suspects ang ilang giguba nga Christmas decors,” he added.

(They already agreed for a public apology to be made and that the suspects fix the decorations they destroyed.)

Aside from this, Gingoyon said that they also agreed to implement a project which would be participated by the suspects.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cordova awards first round winners of Christmas Lights and Facade Decoration contest