WATCH: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola give tour of new custom van

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola have given fans a peek into their new customized van, which they got in preparation for their growing family.

The couple’s new vehicle features a television that connects to various streaming platforms, a drinks cooler, a changing table, a starlight car roof and car seats with massage chair settings. The vehicle also comes with its own restroom, as seen on Mendiola’s YouTube vlog yesterday, Nov. 18.

Both Mendiola and Manzano had never had any customized van, but they opted to get one now so that they will be comfortable in caring for their baby girl once Mendiola gives birth.

“Never talaga akong nagkaroon ng ganitong van kasi for me, it was a waste of space. Kasi ‘yung mga locations sa mga shooting or tapings, medyo liblib, rough road, masikip ‘yung parking. So parang medyo hindi siya practical for me na magpa-customize pa ng ganito,” Mendiola explained.

(I never had this kind of van in the past because for me, it was a waste of space. Because locations for shooting or tapings are usually quite remote, has rough roads or parking is tight. So I kind of felt that it was impractical for me to get a car customized like this.)

“Baka sabihin ng iba, ‘Parang medyo mali ‘yung timing. Hindi na siya nagte-taping tapos bigla siyang nagkaroon ng ganito,’” she added. “Wala ‘yan sa pagte-taping, nando’n ‘yan sa rason kung bakit. At ang rason talaga namin is we are starting our family.”

(Others might say, “The timing is kind of off. She is no longer going on tapings, then she suddenly gets that.” It is not about having tapings, we have our reason. And the real reason is we are starting our family.)

Manzano and Mendiola, who wed last year, revealed last Aug. 11 that they are expecting their first child. It is only a matter of weeks before the couple welcomes their baby as the actress is now on her third trimester of pregnancy. /ra

