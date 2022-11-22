DPWH pushes for P94-B Cebu expressway

The government is ramping up efforts to start the bidding process for the 73.7-kilometer (km) Metro Cebu Expressway project, which is currently under review, according to an official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Maria Catalina Cabral, Public Works and Highways Undersecretary for Planning and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Services, told reporters on the sidelines of a recent event that they were preparing the project study, which is subject to the approval of the National Economic Development Authority (Neda).

“Hopefully until first quarter of next year, we can submit the entire documents,” she said.

Once Neda approval is secured, Cabral said they would “tender it out for the private sector participation.”

The toll road is a solicited PPP project that involves the construction of an arterial road comprising three segments.

The first segment is designed to link Minglanilla, Talisay, Cebu City, Mandaue and Consolacion. The second segment will then connect the expressway to Danao City, while the last segment will connect Naga City and Minglanilla.

The expressway aims to cut travel time from Naga to Danao in less than an hour from three hours.

According to the PPP website, the construction of the expressway is projected to cost P94.07 billion.

Metro Cebu Expressway is among the government’s priority PPP projects. Others include Central Luzon Link Expressway, Kennon Road rehabilitation, operation and maintenance, North Luzon Expressway East Phase 2 and Mindoro-Batangas Super Bridge.

Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp., a subsidiary of Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., recently expressed its intent to build and maintain Metro Cebu Expressway.

