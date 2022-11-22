100 brgys in Central Visayas now drug-cleared

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One hundred barangays and one municipality in Central Visayas were declared as drug cleared during the deliberation of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said that of these 100 barangays, 47 are from Cebu province and 45 are from Bohol.

Seven barangays in Negros Oriental were also declared as drug cleared together with Barangay Mantuyong in Mandaue City.

Pilar town in Cebu province was also included in the list of drug-cleared areas. This is the third town in Camotes Island that received this status together with Poro and San Francisco.

In total, there are six municipalities in the region that received similar status. The others are Enrique Villanueva in Siquijor, and Madridejos and Santander in Cebu province.

To date, 1,429 of the 3,003 barangays in the region are now drug cleared while 116 are drug free.

Alcantara said that this additional number of drug-cleared barangays is proof that the community continues to take part in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Dako kaayo ni og impact sa atong drug clearing kay nigamay ang drug affected barangays. Proof pod ni siya nga continuous ang support sa barangays sa campaign sa illegal drugs,” Alcantara said.

Alcantara added that they are also set to validate barangays if these maintained their efforts to retain their drug-cleared status.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

What is a ‘drug-free’ or ‘drug-cleared’ barangay?