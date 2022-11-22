SUGBU prexy finishes third in Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The president of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association (SUGBU), Edgar Alqueza, finished third in the mixed senior masters in the Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament held at the Lopue’s East Bowling Center in Bacolod City on Monday evening, November 21, 2022.

Alqueza finished with a total of 1,960 pinfalls to finish as third overall among 34 other bowlers from various bowling clubs from the Visayas and Mindanao.

Tony Hinolan of the Sugarbowl Tenpin Association, Inc. (STAI) emerged as champion with 2,069 pinfalls while Pasig Bowling Association’s Nelia Santos finished second with 2,007.

Alqueza’s podium win came a day after his son, Heber Alqueza, ruled the mixed open masters of the tournament.

Besides Edgar and Heber Alqueza, two other members of SUGBU in Maeng Viloria and GJ Buyco also had podium finishes.

Viloria finished third overall in the mixed classified masters category last Saturday, while Buyco also placed third in the mixed open masters to cap off SUGBU’s stellar campaign in the prestigious tournament.

