Death toll from Indonesia’s earthquake rises to 252–local gov’t

JAKARTA — The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia’s Cianjur town in western Java has risen to 252, the local government said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

It also said 31 people are still missing and 377 were injured, while the number of people displaced has reached 7,060.

