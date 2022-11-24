FeastCon 2022: The largest Catholic inspirational event in the country is coming to Cebu

The largest Catholic inspirational event in the country, Feast Conference (FeastCon), is coming back in full swing to the Visayas this Friday and will show us how to live a life that is greater than our current circumstances.

Happening on November 25, 2022, at the Atlantic Hall of Waterfront Cebu Hotel in Lahug, Cebu City from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., this year’s FeastCon Visayas centers around the theme “Greater Than” that is inspired by John 1:50 of the Bible when Jesus told Nathanael that he would “see greater things.”

Organized by the Light of Jesus (LOJ), a Catholic charismatic organization started by Bro. Bo Sanchez, the conference is expected to gather around 2,000 people from all over the Visayas.

One of the plenary speakers will be the renowned preacher, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and author, Bro. Bo Sanchez himself who will expound on the topic of “Greater Things” and how this speaks to God’s promise to His people.

He will be joined by fellow Catholic preachers and motivational speakers like Bro. Stephen Nellas for his talk “What Are You Seeking?”; Bro. Obet Cabrillas for his topic “Can Anything Good Come From You?”; Bro. Randy Borromeo for his talk “I Saw You.”

Tickets are still available for purchase at www.feastconference.com/visayas

Nellas, FeastCon Visayas 2022 chair, encouraged everyone, even those who are not Catholics or churchgoers, to attend the conference to remind themselves of God’s great promises for them.

“People should attend FeastCon because they deserve to be blessed. Yes, while God’s blessings are everywhere, you also need to position yourself to receive the blessing,” said Nellas, adding that the conference has been a witness to many blessings for its thousands of attendees since it started.









FeastCon, formerly Kerygma Conference or KCon, was first organized by the LOJ group in 2007 but due to the pandemic it had been moved online in the last two years. This year, the organizers are making an exception and returning to an in-person conference.

Whether a religious person or not, Feast Conference Visayas 2022 promises to be a thought-provoking and insightful experience for everyone. Attendees will surely leave the conference inspired and equipped to live a life that is greater than what they could have ever imagined.

This year’s FeastCon Visayas is also made possible by its conference partner PLDT Enterprise and sponsors namely Ayala Center Cebu, Finisterre Gardenz, Ionique, CFA Homeschool, Truly Rich Club, Tertex International Philippines, CDN Digital, Happy Haus Donuts, J810 Construction and Development Corp., Waterfront Cebu City Hotel; F.F. SIBI Enterprises Incorporated, Skygo, Mezzo Hotel, Queen City Cebu, Dream Pic Photography, Dad’s Photobooth, and My Partners International Trade.