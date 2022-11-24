Barangay Looc declares state of emergency due to massive fire

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Barangay Looc in Mandaue City has declared a state of emergency after it was hit by a massive fire on Tuesday, November 22.

Looc Barangay Captain Allan Siazon, on Thursday, November 24, said that emergency funds will be used to purchase goods and equipment that the fire victims would need especially since the meals and goods given by the City Social Welfare and Services would only last for three days.

Siazon said that they have already listed 629 families and around 2,100 individuals affected by the fire.

“Naa man mi P300,000 something (emergency fund) nagkuha lang mi og mga P150,000 namalit nami daan og pagkaon for preparation ig Saturday, sa barangay na dili man ingun nga usa ra o tulo ka adlaw (ang pagpakaon), niya pila kabuok,” said Siazon.

The village chief also asked those who can donate goods for the victims.

He also told reporters that Mayor Jonas Cortes plans to clear the affected area and then conduct reblocking before the victims would be allowed to return.

Moreover, he said that the city plans to transfer the fire victims to Norkis Park, the city’s former isolation unit also located in the barangay.

At present, they plan to transfer the victims temporarily housed in Mandaue City Central School (MCCS) and Looc gymnasium to the Cesar Cabahug Elementary School in Looc.

MCCS principal Louwela Guerrero said that they had only suspended the classes for three days which would last until Friday. Guerero said that they may let the victims stay at the school for a little longer if the city government would ask them to.

The principal said they may again implement distance learning temporarily.

About 2,000 individuals are staying in the school’s 27 classrooms and gymnasium.

The fire that broke out at 11:46 p.m. on Tuesday burned 250 houses and damaged over P1.2 million worth of properties. /rcg

