Chan donates 1-month salary, goods to Mandaue fire victims

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has donated his one-month salary to the fire victims of Sitio Paradise, Barangay Looc in Mandaue City.

The cheque for the mayor’s salary amounted to P188,726.

Aside from his one-month salary, Chan also turned over to Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes 1,000 pcs. relief packs which consist of food and non-food items, such as kitchen utensils and hygiene kits.

Chan also donated family shelters where fire victims in evacuation centers can temporarily stay.

The mayor also promised to donate P1 million, however, Chan said that he will still have to ask the city council for its approval.

“Ato sab iapas ang kantidad nga 1 MILLION pesos nga pundo gikan sa syudad nga atong ipagawas pinaagi tabang sa atong Konseho,” Chan’s Facebook post read.

Chan said that he considered Mandaue City as Lapu-Lapu’s brother city, so there’s no reason for him not to help the city in this time of crisis.

“Si Mayor Jonas usa nato ka KAABAG ug Mandaue is our brother city maong walay rason nga dili nato sila abagan ning panahon sa kalisud. Sa mga biktima sa sunog, magpabilin lang tang magmalig-on kay pagsulay lang ang tanan,” the post added.

At least 700 families lost their homes in the fire that started late Tuesday night, November 22.

Currently, fire victims were temporarily sheltered at the Mandaue City Central School and Barangay Looc gymnasium.

Aside from this, a donation drive for the fire victims was also initiated by Chan’s daughter, Pajo Barangay Councilor Jasmine Chan.

Those who would like to donate may drop their donations at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall lobby. /rcg

