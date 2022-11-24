Police: Drink moderately, stay away from drugs during holiday parties

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has advised Oponganons to drink moderately and stay away from drugs, especially during Christmas parties.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of LCPO, said that the public must control their alcohol intake to avoid getting drunk which might result in trouble and accidents.

Lim said that those who would be caught drunk might have to spend their Christmas in jail.

“Atong ipahimangno sa ilaha nga kung mag-inom kana lang insakto dili kay masulod sa prisohan. Instead nga mouli ug tarong sa balay, adto na nuon ka matulog sa prisohan kay naka-damage ka ug property or naka-create ka ug physical injury sa imong ka-party,” Lim said.

Aside from this, Lim also warned partygoers not to use illegal drugs, such as ecstasy and other party drugs.

“Ang ato lang pahimangno nila nga dili maggamit og mga illegal drugs sama sa ecstacy ug uban pang ilegal nga druga nga naa karon sa community nato. Ato nang likayan kay usa man gud na sa maka-create ug kasamok sa party,” he added.

Lim also urged organizers of parties and concerts to coordinate with them and secure a permit from the city government to ensure the safety of their guests and customers. /rcg

ALSO READ:

7 Lapu village chiefs file malversation, graft charges vs Mayor Chan, 12 others