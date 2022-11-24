Lapu police inspect firecracker makers in Brgy. Babag

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) inspected on Thursday the work areas of firecracker makers in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

The inspection was led by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of LCPO, together with some personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

It was done to check if the manufacturers practice the safety measures mandated by law.

Lim said that currently, only three manufacturers were authorized and licensed to manufacture firecrackers in the city.

“Base sa atoang in-charge sa operation branch sa atong LCPO, naa tay tulo ka mga authorized manufacturers sa pabuto,” Lim said.

During the inspection, manufacturers were instructed to always stock a drum of water in their work station, and a fire extinguisher that can be used in case of emergency and accidents.

Workers were also instructed not to smoke and not to bring a lighter or matches to their workstations.

Among the manufacturers that they visited were Rambolet and Avila.

Workers, however, were seen to have been compliant with the policies.

Lim also reminded Oponganons to only use firecrackers in the designated area identified by the authorities.

He said that those who will be caught using firecrackers outside the designated area will be apprehended and fined.

“So kung magpabuto sila mismo sa ilang tugkaron, unya naa tay penalty ana under sa ordinance nya masakpan sila, mag-fine sila,” Lim added. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Babag firecracker manufacturers reminded to always prioritize safety