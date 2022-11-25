SFI exec director: Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 open for ‘barangay-based’ and ‘school-based’ contingents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid category concerns of some Sinulog sa Kabataan choreographers, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella has clarified that they will acknowledge groups as Sinulog sa Kabataan contingents, regardless if they are school-based or barangay based, as long as they are reputable and are registered with the foundation.

This is the solution that Labella came up with amid confusion between the category for next year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

“It’s an ‘open sky’ set-up for all contingents. Last 2021, the barangay-based contingents that were organized will remain the same, although some have new choreographers, assistance will be worked out and settled and all will have the same recognition in participating,” he said.

“So, we are encouraging everybody, the group, especially these contingents especially, the choreographers that they have to register na and we just have to give assistance or advice kung barangay ba gyod ni sila (if they are really barangay-based). or they can also be a separate group. In fact, kaniadto, ang Sinulog is tribu tribo man ni (In fact, before the Sinulog is grouped according to tribes before),” he added.

Just like the Sinulog Grand Festival, the deadline for registration for the Sinulog sa Kabataan will be on Dec. 10, 2022.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan will be held at the identified venue for the Sinulog Grand Festival at the South Road Properties, the weekend before the Sinulog Grand Festival, or on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023.

Initially, the SFI executive director said Sinulog sa Kabataan contingents from Cebu City would receive the assistance of P500,000, while those from outside the city, would receive financial assistance of P600,000.

If the contingent is barangay-based, the assistance will be given to the barangay, while for those school-based, the assistance will be given to the school.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan winners will also be joining the grand parade on Jan. 15.

