15 contingents sign up this early for Sinulog 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s still more than two months before Sinulog 2023 but this early, some 15 competing contingents have already registered, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) revealed.

Next year’s Sinulog, the first time that the mardi gras will be held physically after two years, will also be held for the first time at the South Road Properties (SRP)

SFI executive director Jojo Labella said the early birds include contingents from Surigao, Lapu Lapu City, and Consolacion.

Two international guest contingents are also expected to perform for Sinulog 2023 including those from Korea and Indonesia, Labella said.

Venue preparation

Labella said infrastructure works for the venue, such as precast for the stage, and bleacher design is ongoing. He said they are targeting to build 500 to 1,000 bleachers for spectators.

“Then kaning mga bleachers, in fact, the frame, they designed nga you could assemble it even in just 5 minutes,” he said.

“There is also a very big bleacher here or ingnon nato og ‘mini grandstand,’ which is an amphitheater type,” he added noting that it will have a capacity of 5,000 individuals.

He also emphasized that SFI is wooing some business establishments, especially from the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. to also put up tents and showcase their products in the venue during the celebration.

Tickets

Moreover, Labella said that they will not implement an increase in entrance or ticket fees and other fees.

“Basta actually, we will not have an increase of, if possible siguro as to the general admission… wala pa tay specifics jud ani nga prices, but more or less muabot to og 500, 1000, then 2,000 nga bracket,” he said.

“Even the registration fee of the floats wala tay increase,” he added.

READ MORE:

SRP as venue for Sinulog 2023 advantageous in terms of security, police say

Higante and puppeteer contests to make a comeback in Sinulog 2023

Contingents sign up for ‘One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023’