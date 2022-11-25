RMFB-7 on full alert status after ambush of Army intel officers in NegOcc

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7) is on full alert status following the death of two Army intelligence officers, who were ambushed by unknown assailants on Thursday, Nov. 24, in Barangay Camboguit in Sipalay City in Negros Occidental.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ronan Claravall, force commander of the RMFB-7, said that he already directed his personnel based in Negros Oriental to be ready at any time in case there would be a similar incident that would happen in Negros Oriental.

“Hindi natin maisasawalang bahala, but our personnel are in full alert status para hindi po mag spill over kung magkataon nga mayroon mangyari doon,” Claravall.

(We cannot just ignore it, but our personnel are in full alert status so that it will not spill over just in case something will happen.)

Killed during the ambush were Sergeants Regie Glendro and Ken Camilan of the 47th Infantry Battalion.

READ: 2 Army intel agents killed in Sipalay City ambush

Claravall said that they were also doubling their efforts and intelligence gathering against any threat in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The RMFB-7 has two maneuver companies based in Negros Oriental, the 704th station in Mabinay town and 705th in Santa Catalina.

For his part, Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, PRO-7 director, said that even if the area was peaceful, this should not become a reason to be complacent.

“We should always maintain our stance. Huwag magpakampante. Always base on risk and threat assessment,” Alba said.

(We should always maintain our stance. We should not be complacent. We should always base on risk risk and threat assessment.)

ALSO READ

Viscom to ‘remaining members’ of CPP-NPA: Surrender, reconcile with gov’t

New AFP Viscom chief vows to weaken insurgency in Visayas

AFP chief of staff says threat of CPP-NPA dwindling

AFP to conduct joint exercises designed to enhance interoperability

DND, military in unusual fix due to vacant top-tier posts

/dbs