Viscom to ‘remaining members’ of CPP-NPA: Surrender, reconcile with gov’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Visayas Command or Viscom is calling on the ‘few remaining members’ of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) to lay down their arms and reconcile with the government following the death of three alleged terrorist in Eastern Visayas.

“We are saddened by the death of our fellow Filipinos who fell victim to this false ideology. That is why we are reiterating our call to the few remaining members of the CPP-NPA terrorist, lay down your arms, and abandon your armed struggle,” said Major General Benedict Arevalo, acting commander of the Visayas Command.

According to the press statement of VISCOM, the alleged NPAs in Eastern Visayas suffer debacles again following the recent operations conducted by government troops against alleged NPA members.

On Friday, Nov. 18, a firefight between the troops under the 803rd Infantry Brigade and alleged NPAs happened in Barangay Happy Valley in San Isidro, Northern Samar.

While the government troops were conducting a focused military operation in the barangay, they, reportedly, encountered alleged 15 terrorists which resulted in a 15-minute long firefight.

This exchange of gunshots resulted in the death of two alleged terrorists and apprehension of three other members. Authorities also managed to secure several war materiel from the individuals, which include assorted five ammunition and subversive documents.

A day prior to this gunfight, on Nov. 17, members of the 3rd Infantry Battalion also conducted a focused military operation in a mountain area of Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas in Northern Samar where they had an encounter with 10 alleged NPAs. One NPA member, unfortunately, died from the firefight. Also, the military seized war materiel from the area.

Authorities also recovered one M16 rifle with magazine and four live ammunition in Barangay Gayundatu, San Jorge in Samar last Nov. 16. The discovery was made possible, accordingly, from the revelation of a former rebel who surrendered to the government troops on November 15.

Arevalo again stated that these debacles is a manifestation of the weakening force of the terrorist group in Eastern Visayas.

