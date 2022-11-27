LOOK: Jane de Leon dazzles in 24th birthday party

“Darna” star Jane de Leon has nothing but gratitude as she celebrated her 24th birthday with loved ones and fellow celebrities including Julia Barretto, Enchong Dee and Angel Aquino.

De Leon donned sparkly dresses in the star-studded event held last Nov. 22, as seen on her Instagram page on Saturday, Nov. 26. The party venue featured white balloons and ornaments, velvet lounge chairs and a three-tier red birthday cake.

“My night with family and friends was filled with fun and surprises. My heart is overwhelmed because of these beautiful souls celebrating with me,” she said.

“So thankful to the many blessings God has given me. To the people who showed me their love and support all these years and made me who I am today, I love you!” she added. “Looking forward to more opportunities and blessings in the years ahead.”

Other celebrities who were present at the gathering include ABS-CBN executive Lauren Dyogi, Gerald Anderson, Darren Espanto, Hayden Kho as well as De Leon’s “Darna” co-stars Zaijian Jaranilla, Rio Locsin and Joj Agpangan.

More moments from the party were shown by photography studio Nice Print on its Instagram page, also on Saturday.

De Leon portrays the iconic Filipino superhero in the TV series which also stars Joshua Garcia as Narda’s love interest, and Janella Salvador as the snake-haired supervillain Valentina. Both Garcia and Salvador were conspicuously absent during the birthday bash due to their respective commitments elsewhere. EDV

