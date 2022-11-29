STBAI starts planning for bigger and grander national tournament in 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI) is already making plans for a bigger and grander national-level tournament next year.

This after STBAI successfully organized the second STBAI-National Bowling Tour Open Tenpin Bowling Championships, which ran from November 23 to 27, 2022, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

According to STBAI president Florante Calipay Sr., their tournament proved to everyone that it is now safe to come out and play bowling amidst the fear of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s 100-percent mission accomplished. We’re already preparing for next year. We’re eying for the biggest national tournament here in Cebu. Mas maka dugan na ta ug daghan participants because we’ve already recovered from the pandemic,” said Calipay.

“Everyone who took part in the tournament was well-informed that our association is capable of hosting a national-level tournament. So, we’re expecting more participants next year.”

STBAI is eying June or September for the third edition of the national-level tournament, which will still be sanctioned by the Philippine Bowling Congress (PBC).

Over 70 bowlers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao vied in the tournament with STBAI’s very own’s Noli Perez emerging as the overall champion.

Perez, a Boholano kegler, defeated Calipay in the all-STBAI championship round by knocking down 199 pins against the latter’s 198.

With his victory, Perez pocketed a whopping P50,000, while Calipay received P25,000. Third placer Nilo Dagpin, who is also from STBAI, earned P10,000.

“When it comes to the competition. There was a home court advantage, knowing we are more familiar with the lane condition, the oiling of the lanes,” Calipay said.

The tournament also served as an avenue to unite Cebu’s bowling community as members from the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA) and Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) took part in the event.

STBAI will wrap up 2022 with the much-awaited “Bowler of the Year” tournament next month, featuring 12 of the best monthly bowlers.

