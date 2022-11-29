More aid for Mandaue’s fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More help has arrived for the thousands of individuals in Brgy. Looc, Mandaue City displaced by a massive fire.

The Cebu Provincial Government, through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), has donated at least 700 relief packs to the families from Sitio Paradise, Brgy. Looc who lost their homes to the fire.

These were immediately delivered to the old Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT).

In a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, each family can get a sack of five-kilogram rice, canned goods, drinking water, and plastic water gallons with faucets.

The province also provided hygiene kits which consist of bath towels, laundry soap, sanitary napkins, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and shampoo as well as health kits with alcohol, face masks, and ascorbic acid.

The fire that razed a densely populated coastal community in Mandaue City last November 22 rendered at least 2,200 individuals, or 600 families, homeless.

It took firefighters around three hours to put out the flames. /rcg

