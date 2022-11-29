‘Stationary housing’ eyed for Looc fire victims

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government is planning to build a ‘stationary housing’ for fire victims in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Looc at a primary idle land near the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that the stationary housing will shelter fire victims as they wait for the completion of a housing project of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Ibañez said the city is currently discussing with the private company that currently leases the around four-hectare, city-owned prime lot to probably allow the city government temporary use of the property.

He said the city does not have any other property that could accommodate almost 700 families from Barangay Looc and about 500 families currently living inside the CICC compound.

“The plan right now is of course to build desente’ng pinuy-anan not only for Sitio Paradise but also our 9,000 backlogs. But atoang focus is ang Paradise kay mao may bag-ong nahitaboan karun,” said Ibañez during the City Council’s regular session on Monday, Nov. 28.

“That is only transitory. Ibutang sila diha in preparation sa atoang 14,000 units nga socialized housing,” he added.

The city government has recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DHSUD in which the latter will be building 14,000 housing units in Mandaue City while the city government will allocate land for the project and will be the one to identify the beneficiaries.

Ibañez said Cortes has already talked with the officials of the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Cebu Contractors Association on Saturday, Nov. 26, regarding the matter.

MCCI President Kellie Ko told reporters on Tuesday, November 29, that one their members have already pledged to sponsor 100 houses.

Ko said that they are already in the planning stage of building the houses.

“The details wala pa gyud kaayo but we are fast-tracking the planning,” said Ko.

Ibanez said that they hope to transfer the victims who are taking temporary shelter at the Cesar Cabahug Elementary School, before Christmas time.

Camilo Basaca Jr., head of the City Social Welfare and Services on Tuesday, November 29, said that they had already completed the validation wherein they were able to verify 670 affected families. /rcg

