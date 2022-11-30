Tagbilaran City spreads holiday cheer with Christmas display

TAGBILARAN CITY — Residents here were treated to a spectacular and meaningful Christmas display at the City Hall on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Christmas lighting event aims to bring more joy to the hearts of residents.

“Christmas 2022 takes on a more significant meaning for all of us, that is why the city government of Tagbilaran is offering this to the one and only ‘Balaang Batang Hesus [Holy Child Jesus]’ as our way of paying homage to the birth of Jesus, our Savior, from whom love, hope and peace emanate,” said Mayor Jane Yap during the lighting ceremony.

“With Him, we have successfully overcome past challenges. All these beautiful decorations are part of our thanksgiving to Him for all the blessings we have received this year 2022,” she added.

Former mayor Baba Yap, Vice-Mayor Adam Jala, members of the city council, and the different department heads were also present at the event.

Also present were former Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) assistant secretary and now Bohol provincial administrator Aster Caberte and Tagbilaran Bishop Abet Uy.

The Holy Name University Chorale, Tagbilaran City Choir, and Koro Seraphim Chorale sang Christmas songs.

Adding to the festive atmosphere were the different government departments and offices that were filled with wonderful Christmas decorations.

The “Pasko Para sa mga Bata” is held every Friday and Saturday until December 17, as well as children’s activities from 7 to 8 p.m. at the City Hall Atrium.

“Let us remember that Christmas is a celebration of the Christ Child that will always give us that eternal hope for a better, peaceful, and kinder world for all of us,” said Yap.

