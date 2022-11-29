Bohol’s Amparo eyes WBA Asia minimumweight belt vs tough Vietnamese this Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Boholano prospect Jake “El Bambino” Amparo is itching to take on Vietnamese Huu Toan Le and grab the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight belt in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Amparo and Le both passed the official weigh-in on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The 25-year-old Amparo who is also the reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion weighed in at 104.4 pounds, while Le tipped the scales at 104lbs flat.

Le is the reigning WBA Asia Pacific minimumweight champion. This will be his first title defense. He sports a young record of five wins and three knockouts.

He bagged the WBA regional title by beating Kitidech Hirunsuk of Thailand via a unanimous decision in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Amparo, one of the four regional champions of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable has 11 wins, three losses, one draw, and two knockouts on his resume.

Amparo is aiming to stretch his five-fight winning streak against Le.

He recently defeated African Mthokozisi Ngxaka via unanimous decision in a non-title bout held in East London, South Africa last September 23, 2022. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Bohol’s Amparo squares off with Vietnamese champ on Nov. 30

PMI Bohol’s Amparo gears up for first fight abroad