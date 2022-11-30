Cause-oriented groups hold rally in Cebu City on Bonifacio Day 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 100 members of cause-oriented groups here held a rally during the 159th celebration of Bonifacio Day on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

A simultaneous rally was held in three different areas; at the Fuente Osmeña rotunda, the Freedom Park in Barangay Ermita, and at the Plaza Independencia.

Some of the groups that participated in the rallies were Anakbayan-Cebu, BAYAN Muna, National Union of Peoples Lawyers, Kabataan, and Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa,.

The protest rallies started around 10 a.m. and ended near noontime.

Denwhil Cañete, vice chair of AnakBayan Cebu, one of those who participated in the rally that started at the Freedom Park, said that the activity was participated by members of the youth and women sectors. The group called for an increase in salary and the decrease in prices of basic goods.

Cañete said that today’s activity has a huge significance, considering that they look up to Bonifacio’s revolutionary stand.

“Significant siya para namo labi na sa kabatan unan kay mituo mi nga ang kabatan unan nga lumalaban kay ang pag asa ng bayan nga dili lang kutob sa pagtuon,” Cañete said.

Rallyists were given time to air their grievances. At around 10:30 a.m., personnel of the Waterfront Police Station encouraged the protesters to disperse.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said that there were no untoward incidents that happened during the rallies.

“Nagpasalamat ta sa rallyista nga mutuman rasad sila sa atong lagda,” Parilla said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Bonifacio Day: The fight is not over — Hontiveros