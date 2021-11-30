Bonifacio Day: The fight is not over — Hontiveros

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The fight is not over, even after 158 years since Andres Bonifacio was born in 1863.

For Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, a revolution continues to this day with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 is our biggest fight yet. Like Andres Bonifacio, like the members of the Katipunan, I call on you to join this revolution…We ask you to shed blood like any revolution, but this would only come from a small incision,” speaking about getting vaccinated.

“And for that price, we can already save an entire country by stopping the spread of the virus,” he added.

Hontiveros urged the public to take inspiration from Bonifacio, be brave to get vaccinates and stand up to the call for national heroes during these National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1.

“Pabakuna na ta dili lang para sa atong kaugalingon, ang mas importante maluwas nato atong isig ka Pilipino,” said the vice mayor.

In Cebu City, the Bonifacio Day went relatively smoothly with only one rally noted by the police.

The Waterfront police peacefully dispersed a group of militants who have gathered at the center of Colon Street around 11 a.m. to protest the candidacies of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., and the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Jaime Paglinawan, the representative of the BAYAN Cebu, said that multisectoral groups joined together to fight the struggles of the labor group.

“Mao gyod na among gipanawagan ang pagpakyas aa Marcos-Duterte Tandem. Amo sad gipanawagan ang pagpasaka sa national minimum wage, pagpatuman sa reporma sa yuta, at the same time and pagprotekta sa atong teritoryo.”

“Apil sad sa among gipanawagan ang kalinaw sa umaabot nga mulingkod kay failure naman ang administrasyong Duterte,” he said.

Police Major Edgar Labe, the commander of the Waterfront Police Station, said they had to disperse the millitants because they went beyond the given 10 minutes allotted time.

“Nagdugay naman gud sila nya nakatraffic na. Nidisperse raman sad sila dayon. Peaceful raman,” he said.

/bmjo

