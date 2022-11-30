LOOK: Vina Morales goes to Boracay with mystery man

Did Vina Morales just introduce her new beau to the public? Fans think so after she gave a glimpse of her vacation in Boracay with a mystery man.

The actress-singer showed herself and one Andrew Kovalcin celebrating Thanksgiving over dinner on the island, through her Instagram page last Nov. 24.

“Toasting to what I’m thankful for. Happy thanksgiving!” she said.

Morales then treated fans to more moments from their beach trip which included their island-hopping and crystal kayak experience.

The pair also apparently went on a trip together to Tagaytay as the singer shared a photo of them enjoying the view of Taal Volcano, through her Instagram Stories.

Morales has yet to address the romance speculations as of this writing.

Morales’ last public relationship was with her French ex-boyfriend Marc Lambert. They broke up in 2017. She also previously had a relationship with businessman Cedric Lee, with whom she shares her daughter Ceana.

