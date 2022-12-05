Final seniors citizen’s cash assistance for the year to be distributed starting Dec. 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 88,450 senior citizens in Cebu City are set to receive their P2,000 cash assistance from the city government starting this Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Vicente “Inting” Esmeña, head of Cebu City government’s Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), in an interview, said the cash assistance to be distributed will cover the months of November and December.

“Naandan ni siya nga 10 days jud ni siya (ang distribution). Ang (first) five days adto sa barangay. Ang remaining nga five days, anhi na sa opisina sa senior citizens ground diri,” Esmeña said.

OSCA met with the barangay captains of the city’s 80 barangays on Monday morning, December 5, to finalize the distribution of the monthly senior citizens’ financial assistance.

Esmeña said they coordinated with the barangays to ensure smooth distribution of the financial assistance this Saturday.

“Gipahibaw lang sila ni mayor nga ang atong pagpanghatag, ma-eskwelahan man o sa gym, dapat magkahiusa, magtinabangay. Giingnan sila ni mayor nga inig pagpanghatag, mo-cooperate lang,” he said.

The distribution of the assistance this Saturday will follow the same dynamics during the distribution last October.

The city government last distributed the financial assistance from October 28 until November 4, covering the months of September and October.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

OSCA head: P1.08 billion needed for the Cebu City Senior Citizen’s Program next year