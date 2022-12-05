San Remigio cops told: Get suspects in shooting of policeman, who was trying to stop a fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The policemen of the San Remigio Police Station are ordered to do a fast investigation, to arrest, and to file a case against the people involved in the shooting and wounding of an off-duty policeman, who was pacifying a fight between his neighbors in San Remigio’s Barangay Lawis on Dec. 4.

Aside from that, Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, also condemned the shooting and wounding of Police Staff Sergeant Jade Carabuena, 38, who was assigned to the San Remigio Police Station.

Carabuena, who was off-duty at that time, was shot at the back of the head as he pacified a fight between his neighbors at 2 a.m. on Dec. 4. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he was admitted and has remained unconscious.

“The victim is unconscious but have vital signs,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), added.

“We condemn the shooting. This police officer was just performing his duty to pacify his neighbors. Meaning to say, our job as police officers never ends kahit nasa loob kami ng bahay at tinawag yung aming assistance ay talagang lalabas kami (even if we are inside our homes and we are called for our assistance, we will really go out to help),” PRO-7 Director Alba said.

POIs of San Remigio shooting

For his part, Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, CPPO director, said that they had determined three persons of interest (POIs) in the shooting and wounding of Carabuena.

“We have three persons of Interest. Taga doon lang din sa locality kasi yung nagkagulo doon ay from the same barangay…hindi siya nadawit sa gulo, siya ay rumesponde sa gulo,” Ochave said.

(We have three persons of interest. They are from the locality because the persons involved in the fight there are from the same barangay…the policeman was not involved in the fight, he only responded to break up the fight.)

“Off duty sya eh. Tumawag siya sa station to assist him. But di pa nakakarating ang police, may nangyari na sa ating kasamahan,” he added.

(He was off-duty at that time. He called the station to assist him. But the police from the station had not arrived yet when what happened to our colleague happened.)

Secure affidavit

Sucalit, for his part, said that the chief of police of San Remigio Municipal Police Station was already directed to secure an affidavit from their witness so that they could formally file a complaint against the possible suspects.

Sucalit said that the CPPO would also hand financial assistance to the victim’s family.

With this incident, PRO-7 Chief Alba also ordered his men to be vigilant whether they were on or off the office and to always presume and assume threats to life when responding to calls for assistance.

San Remigio is a 3rd class municipality estimated to be 109 kilometers north of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Barili killing: Man shoots, hacks neighbor after drinking spree

Killing of man in Brgy. Tisa could be drug-related, says police

Bogo City police believe POIs in killing of Grade 10 female student have more cohorts

Grade 10 female student found dead, naked in Bogo City

Suspect in hacking septuagenarian in Naga City nabbed

Cop kills cell phone thief in Batangas who allegedly fought back with bolo

/dbs