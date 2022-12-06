Cebu City gov’t, police to implement strict permit application process for concerts, parties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers who have plans of holding concerts and parties here will expect a much stricter application for permits.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that this was the latest development that they tackled during their meeting with the Cebu City Council on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Rafter said that the authorities will be more strict in granting permits to applicants. She said organizers must secure a security plan for their event, which the police and the city officials will assess and validate.

These changes were made as authorities expect that many concerts and parties will be held in the city in the coming months.

“Mas okay gyud siya, nindot siya nga ingon to avoid panghitabo nga mga nangagi tungod pud niining kalingawan naay mga nangakalas nga kinabuhi, In order to avoid to that atleast maximum prevention nga dili na mausab ang kato nga panghitabo, moagi og evaluation ang ilang mga permits among the security and safety cluster sa LGU,” Rafter said.

With this, Rafter said that they are also beefing up their intel monitoring regarding the possible proliferation of party drugs. Rafter said that they have readied intel personnel who will monitor possible distribution of party drugs in this crowd-luring events.

Rafter reiterates that stopping the distribution of these illegal drugs is not a sole responsibility of the police nor of the supporting law enforcers. She said that this is a public responsibility, which is why she is also appealing to everyone to immediately report to authorities any knowledge of party drugs being distributed in the city.

“Kahibaw gyud ta kining party drugs lisod gyud ilhon kung ordinaryo lang nga tawo,” Rafter said.

For now, Rafter said that they did not receive reports yet about groups trying to distribute party drugs in the city. They are hoping that this will continue even during Sinulog.

Based on earlier reports, Cebu City police also tapped the coordination of the bar owners in monitoring the proliferation of party drugs in their respective establishments. They also admitted that it is difficult for them to stop its distribution because sellers are very picky in choosing their prospective buyers.

Also, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas vowed to intensify both their surveillance and operation against party drugs in the region.

