Run Kings – Night Run set in Liloan on Dec. 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Liloan town in northern Cebu will host a night run dubbed Run Kings – Night Run on December 17, 2022 at the Move Park.

Ian Callet, one of the organizers, told CDN Digital that their running event aims to further promote sports tourism in Lilo-an, which is known for its pastries and beaches.

The running event organized by Indie Sports and co-presented by CSAS and Move Park will feature three distances: 10-kilometers, 5k, and 3k.

The 10k will kick off at 10:30 p.m. followed by the 5K at 10:40 p.m. and the 3K at 10:50 p.m.

The top three finishers in each category of the running event will receive P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000, respectively.

Registration fee is pegged at P400 for the 3K, P500 for the 5K, and P600 for the 10K. Race kit will includes a singlet, drawstring bag, glow-in-the-dark bangles, refreshments, and a food coupon.

Runners can register at the CSAS office at the Arcade Pitogo in Consolacion town or call 0991 731 5864.

/bmjo

