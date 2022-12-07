International acts Kehlani and Joji to headline PLUS63 Festival Cebu in 2023

The PLUS63 Festival is back with an incredible lineup after a long two-year hiatus. Catch international stars Joji and Kehlani, together with Pinoy music artists Paul Pablo, The Sundown, Sansette, and DJ Short, as they perform at the SM Seaside Complex Cebu on February 18, 2023.

The annual music & arts festival brings together international and local acts, creating an exciting multicultural, multi-genre sonic atmosphere that’s not to be missed. Named after the Philippines’ country code (+63), PLUS63 Festival is putting the country on the world map of must-experience festivals with its dynamic concert experience. Set against the vibrant cultural landscape of Cebu, this city meets the sea festival is a one- of-a-kind gathering designed for the curious and free-spirited creative soul.

Headlining PLUS63 Festival Cebu are world-class acts Joji and Kehlani, two of this generation’s most accomplished artists.

Joji, whose wildly popular single ‘Glimpse of Us’ was up until very recently a pop culture moment, is arguably one of the internet’s most well-loved personalities. The singer- producer-rapper-comedian boasts over 5 billion streams to date, making him one of the most widely streamed artists of the digital era of music.

R&B siren Kehlani, who is currently on a world tour promoting her latest album Blue Water Road, will be capping off her tour at PLUS63 Festival. With two Grammy nominations and a multiplatinum title under her belt, the young star has made a name for herself in the music industry. The prolific singer-songwriter-dancer has also collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd, Calvin Harris, Post Malone, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Festival-goers can also expect to catch Davao’s rising electropop star Paul Pablo, Cebu-based pop-rock bands The Sundown and Sansette, and Cebu’s crowd favorite DJ Short. PLUS63 Festival Cebu has previously been headlined by world-famous acts like Steve Angello, Steve Aoki, Showtek, Kid Ink, Dada Life, and LANY.

Tickets are available starting at 11 am on December 10 at www.PLUS63Festival.com. For VVIP tables, you may reach out to [email protected]

ADVT