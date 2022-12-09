A starry holiday season begins at bai Hotel Cebu

bai Hotel Cebu is officially opening the most wonderful time of the year with a tree lighting event, “A Night of a Thousand Stars”

Their iconic Christmas tree is adorned in cool hues of blue and gold, symbolizing bai Hotel Cebu’s identity and brand—the bai service that redefines Cebuano hospitality to a world-class level as they also celebrate their five (5) years in the hospitality industry.

Among the performances of the night were musical numbers ranging from popular Christmas songs to Broadway favorites from the acapella group Los Cantantes Cebu and singing duo John Walt and Axel makes a comeback as they also performed last year’s tree lighting.

For more information on bai Hotel Cebu‘s offers, you may call them at (032) 342 8888 or check out their Facebook page at bai Hotel Cebu.

bai Hotel Cebu has always been at the forefront of giving back to the community and as part of its annual tradition, they have been collecting funds for its chosen organization, Kythe Foundation Inc.

The event was graced by suppliers, guests, and VIPs to mention a few, Mandaue City Councilor Maline Cortes-Zafra, Cebu City Tourism Commission Chairwoman and Cebu City Councilor Atty. Joy Pesquera, bai Global Properties President Angelli Suzanne Lua-Domingo with husband Nilo Domingo, Vice-President of Operations and General Manager Mr. Alfred Reyes who spearheaded the event.

As the merry-making starts at bai Hotel Cebu which is now in its 5th year in the industry, one can expect a glistening and blissful holiday at #YourHostInTheSouth as they also have special offers for your staycations, Christmas gatherings, and celebrations which you can check on their social media at bai Hotel Cebu.

