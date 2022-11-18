bai Hotel Cebu celebrates its 5th anniversary with an ultimate sale

Going five (5) years strong in the hotel industry, #YourHostInTheSouth bai Hotel Cebu celebrates with a big anniversary sale as a thank you to their guests with offers ranging from staycations, CAFÉ bai discounted deals, and a membership sale this coming 23 to 30 November 2022.

Staycation deals

Start planning your holiday staycations in their well-appointed rooms priced at extremely low-rates. Avail of their Deluxe Room (Room only) for only Php 3,000 nett and if you’re in the mood for a big buffet breakfast, they have a Premier Room for Php 4,000 nett and a One-Bedroom Suite for Php 7,000 nett that includes such. With the room, you will be getting a 10% discount if you dine at their outlets except Wallstreet and In-Room Dining, get unlimited Wi-Fi access, bask in their outdoor infinity lap pool, and sweat it out at their gym for free.

For more information on bai Hotel Cebu’s Anniversary Sale, you may send them a message on their social media at bai Hotel Cebu or email them at [email protected]

The vouchers are valid until 24 November 2023. A surcharge of Php 1,000 nett per night for December 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2022, and January 13 to 15, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

You may purchase these vouchers at bai Hotel Cebu on the selling date.

CAFÉ bai buffet vouchers

Have a scrumptious feast at the biggest buffet in town, CAFÉ bai! Waiting for you is a wide array of cuisines from Asian to Western plus delectable desserts like mini cakes and homemade gelato, all these and more for only Php 888 nett per voucher for lunch and Php 988 nett for dinner.

Vouchers are valid until 01 February 2023. Terms and conditions apply. You may purchase these vouchers at bai Hotel Cebu from 10 AM to 6 PM or you may reserve through this link: https://bit.ly/5thannivbuffetsale

Membership offers

Because being a member makes up the ultimate bai experience. Purchase their bai Platinum Membership for only Php 5,500 nett for both new members and renewal. With your membership, you will be getting a personalized membership card that can avail of discounts at their selected outlets and booklet vouchers for rooms and food and beverage, and complimentary vouchers exclusive for the card member.

If you’re the type to have caffeine as your daily motivation, then your daily brews get better with their Wallstreet Coffee Club. For only Php 1,000 nett you will get a personalized membership card, a 20% discount at Wallstreet Coffee+Bar, and eight (8) coffee or milk tea vouchers (yes, eight!).

bai Platinum Membership and Wallstreet Coffee Club are valid for one (1) year from the date of purchase. Limited stocks only and terms and conditions apply. Should you wish to become a member, you may visit bai Hotel Cebu to purchase.

With these exclusive deals, bai Hotel Cebu indeed makes guests their top priority and as they continue to redefine Cebuano hospitality to a world-class level, you can truly expect more from #YourHostInTheSouth.

