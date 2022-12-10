Mayon Paint Thinner rules Architects & Engineers basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mayon Paint Thinner-Mechanical Engineers-B captured the Architects & Engineers Island Premium Paints Cup 2022 crown by crushing Roof Kote-Civil Engineers 2, 67-40, in their championship duel on Friday evening, December 9, 2022, at the Metrosports Lahug.

Eventual “Most Valuable Player” Kyle Esbra poured 15 points with one rebound, two assists, and one steal to lead Mayon Mechanical Engineers to their title-clinching victory.

John Bautista and Niel Francis Benedicto each scored nine points, while Eric Pummer added seven for the champion team.

Galchor Sales had 10 points, while Lawrence Joshua Gayotin tallied nine for the losing squad.

The Mechanical Engineers-B showed their winning intent by establishing a 19-point lead, 38-19, in the first half.

They padded this advantage to 27 in the final period to knot the victory.

Besides their impressive second chance and fast break points, the Mechanical Engineers-B’s bench contributed 46 points over the Civil Engineers’ 18.

Meanwhile, the Architects Sugbu-Super Kinis placed third by beating the Civil Engineers-1 Concretobond, 67-59.

The league’s Mythical Five were Gayotin, Noriko Benedicto (Roof Kote), Arnel Cordero (Star Elastomer), Zach Go (Prima), and Chester Hinagdanan (Super Kinis).

Cordero earned the Conference MVP plum for averaging 20.3 points, 1.5 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game.

The tournament drew 12 teams comprised of Cebu-based engineers, architects, and personnel from Island Premium Paint as a guest team. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mechanical Engineers-B, Civil Engineers 2 dispute AEBC Island Premium Paints Cup title