Mechanical Engineers-B, Civil Engineers 2 dispute AEBC Island Premium Paints Cup title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mechanical Engineers-B Mayon Paint Thinners and the Civil Engineers 2-Roofkote forged a championship battle in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC): Island Premium Paints Cup by eliminating their respective semis foes on Friday evening, December 2, 2022, at the Metrosports gymnasium.

The Mechanical Engineers routed the Civil Engineers-Concretobond, 68-40, while the Civil Engineers-2 shocked tournament favorite Architects-Sugbu Super Kinis, 62-53.

The all-engineers final duel is slated on December 9, 2022, at the same venue, as well as the battle for third between Architects-Sugbu and Civil Engineers-Concretobond.

John Bautista and Kyle Esbra powered Mechanical Engineers-B with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

James Cabardo spoiled his 14 points for the Civil Engineers and Dexy John Suico’s 13 markers.

The Mechanical Engineers-B showed their intent to grab a finals spot by establishing a big 32-point lead in the final period, 68-32.

They banked on their fast break points, converting 25 against the losing squad’s seven, and also capitalized on the Civil Engineers’ turnovers, converting 25 points over the latter’s eight.

Meanwhile, the Civil Engineers-2 Roofkote’s Noriko Benedicto erupted for 22 points to stun the heavily-favored Architects-Sugbu.

Lawrence Joshua Gayotin chipped in 15 and Gerald Jayme had 12 to help Roofkote advance to the finals.

Dexsel Caadan scored 18, while Chester Hinagdanan had 12 for the Architects’ losing effort.

Besides the Final Four games, the tournament also had its placing games last Friday to determine the overall rankings of the competing teams.

The fifth to 12th placers are Tex-A-Kote, Life Paints, Equip, Prima, Apollo, Epoxseal, and Colorquick.

Their rankings according to one of the organizers, Josephril Partosa, will determine the groupings of the teams for February 2023’s Corporate Cup. /rcg

