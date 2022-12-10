Quiboloy sanctioned by US Treasury Dep’t over corruption, human rights abuse

MANILA, Philippines — Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, televangelist and spiritual advisor to former president Rodrigo Duterte, was sanctioned by the United States (US) Department of Treasury over alleged human rights violations and corruption.

This sanction is in line with International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day, the department said. According to them, the US Department of Treasury is taking actions “to promote accountability for human rights abusers and corrupt actors across the world.”

“For more than a decade, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy (Quiboloy) engaged in serious human rights abuse, including a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, as well as other physical abuse,” said the US Department of Treasury in a press release.

According to the treasury department, Quiboloy founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC) church and proceeded to abuse his power to rape victims.

“Quiboloy also subjected pastorals and other KOJC members to other forms of physical abuse. Reports indicate Quiboloy personally beat victims and knew where to hit them so there would be no visible bruising,” said the US Department of Treasury.

The department also reiterated that Quiboloy was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list for sex trafficking, fraud and coercion, bulk cash smuggling, and more.

“All property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to [Office of Foreign Assets Control]” said the treasury department.

In addition to this, entities with at least 50% direct or indirect ownership by Quiboloy (unless authorized otherwise) cannot be transacted with by US persons or transiting within the US.

“The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person,” said the US Department of Treasury.

RELATED STORIES

US authorities eye seizure of Apollo Quiboloy’s assets

FBI releases ‘Wanted’ poster for Quiboloy

Quiboloy co-accused to help pin him down

je