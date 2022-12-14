BE Resort Mactan: A Christmas Tradition of Hope, Opportunity, and Transformation

Christmas is a time of festivities but it wasn’t always the case in Cebu, especially in the past year with Typhoon Odette.

With 2022 coming to a close, one popular hotel in Mactan, Cebu promises hope and prosperity in this holiday season.

BE Resort Mactan welcomes the holiday season with its Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. This signals the start of the Yuletide season at one of Cebu’s premier hotels.

Be the Spark. Light the Way

The past few years have been very challenging for the hospitality industry with the worldwide pandemic forcing establishments to close or limit contact with people. BE Resort Mactan is one of the millions that were affected during those trying times. The hotel remained open to the public and continued providing top-notch services to its guests during the pandemic. They continued to offer high-class amenities together with the warm Filipino hospitality that is famous all over the world. Through the challenges in 2020, BE was able to survive and bounce back until another challenge arose in the form of Typhoon Odette. It was at this time that BE showed the resilience of the Filipino, more specifically, the Cebuano spirit that it has become a way of life for BE.





BE Resort Mactan became synonymous with resilience as the premier hotel stood against all odds to Be the Spark and Light the Way within the hospitality industry.

A Christmas Tradition of Hope, Opportunity, and Transformation

This year, BE Resort Mactan continues its Christmas tradition of Hope, Opportunity, and Transformation with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held last December 6, 2022.

The materials from current Christmas Trees are made up of wooden doors that stood against the devastating power of Typhoon Odette. The green and blue-colored door symbolized the blue sea of Mactan and the prominent green color of BE Resort Mactan.

During a speech delivered by BE Group COO Nova Noval, she describes the doors as a sign of resilience, opportunities, and a positive mindset. Meanwhile, the three stars that adorn the top of each Christmas tree signify hope to all Cebuanos and guests of the prestigious resort.





The middle Christmas tree is made up of windows, which symbolizes different perspectives in welcoming change and the willingness to transform for the BEtter while continuing to strive for excellence. BE Resort Mactan strives to inspire its guests and the entire Cebuano community to Be the Light to others in many years to come. The Christmas trees are a sign of hope and the entire Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony aims to spread inspiration to everyone.

A Night of Merriment and Festive Christmas Music

The Christmas Lighting Ceremony started with traditional Christmas songs sung by the Kanta Sugbo Chorale. They sang the likes of popular Filipino Christmas songs such as Kumukutikutitap and Kay Sigla ng Gabi as well as many other songs that you often hear during the holidays like First Noel.





The program was attended by the management of BE Resort Mactan who shared their words of hope. Local government officials also graced the event led by Hon. Jenny Bascar of Punta Engano.

On the Road to Recovery

The evening came to a close with a sumptuous dinner together with partners, guests and visitors. It was a night filled with hope and positivity for everyone.

And in true BE fashion, it was a successful and festive event that paved and Light the Way to hope and recovery.

