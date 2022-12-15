Cebu City Council approves resolution requesting VECO not to immediately cut power supply of overdue consumers

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | December 15,2022 - 05:46 PM

IT’S  A TOUGH JOB! Linemen from Visayan Electric repair busted power lines.   | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council approved on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, a resolution requesting Visayan Electric Company (VECO) to revisit their guidelines, processes, and procedures in disconnecting electrical power done by their subcontractor.

Councilor Nestor Archival Sr., who authored the said resolution, said this is to implement “humanitarian consideration.”

The councilor, in his resolution, said that during an executive session, VECO manifested that they follow the Magna Carta for Residential Electricity Consumers.

This is particularly on the removal of the meter and the guideline and fees for the reconnection of the power supply.

“Pag session nato, niingon man gud ang VECO nga pwede ra ang promissory note. Unya naa man gu’y daghang nang reklamo sa akong office ug ubang mga konsehal nga naay putol, direcho dayon,” he said.

“Naa man guy uban nga inig dayon putol, muingon nga nibayad na mi. Nakabayad na pero wa pa ang resibo unya kana bitawng ditsoon bitaw basta lang jud maka putol,” he added.

The council is also set to request VECO to allow individual electric consumers of Cebu City to present promissory notes and partial payments of the unpaid electric bill, instead of the full payment, before resorting to disconnection of the power supply.     /rcg

ALSO READ:

Tips on how to cut electricity rates this summer

To reduce power rates, VECO to renegotiate contracts with power suppliers   

P800K Visayan Electric bill settled

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu City Council, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, disconnection, electrical power, electricity, partial payments, power supply, promissory notes, VECO, Visayan Electric

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.