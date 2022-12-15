Cebu City Council approves resolution requesting VECO not to immediately cut power supply of overdue consumers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council approved on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, a resolution requesting Visayan Electric Company (VECO) to revisit their guidelines, processes, and procedures in disconnecting electrical power done by their subcontractor.

Councilor Nestor Archival Sr., who authored the said resolution, said this is to implement “humanitarian consideration.”

The councilor, in his resolution, said that during an executive session, VECO manifested that they follow the Magna Carta for Residential Electricity Consumers.

This is particularly on the removal of the meter and the guideline and fees for the reconnection of the power supply.

“Pag session nato, niingon man gud ang VECO nga pwede ra ang promissory note. Unya naa man gu’y daghang nang reklamo sa akong office ug ubang mga konsehal nga naay putol, direcho dayon,” he said.

“Naa man guy uban nga inig dayon putol, muingon nga nibayad na mi. Nakabayad na pero wa pa ang resibo unya kana bitawng ditsoon bitaw basta lang jud maka putol,” he added.

The council is also set to request VECO to allow individual electric consumers of Cebu City to present promissory notes and partial payments of the unpaid electric bill, instead of the full payment, before resorting to disconnection of the power supply. /rcg

