Expect cloudy skies, rain over majority of PH on Tuesday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Several parts of the country will experience rain due to the shear line, the northeast monsoon, locally known as the “amihan,” and the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Patuloy pa ring iiral itong northeast monsoon at magdadala ng pagulan lalong lalo na sa Extreme Northern Luzon, samantalang sa eastern sections ng Luzon ay makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat kalat na pagulan dahil sa shear line,” said Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres.

(This northeast monsoon will continue to bring rain especially in Extreme Northern Luzon, while the eastern sections of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain due to the shear line.)

Western Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of rain also due to the shear line, while Puerto Princesa and Kalayaan Islands will have generally fair weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the trough of the LPA located outside the Philippine area of responsibility southwest of Mindanao, will bring rain over the entire Visayas as well as the eastern section of Mindanao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain and thunderstorms are then expected over the rest of Mindanao

Gale warning is still raised over the entire seaboards of Northern, Central and Southern Luzon, specifically, in the waters of Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Batangas, Quezon (including Polillo Islands), Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island), Palawan, Camarines Norte and Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Rombol and Marinduque.

The state weather bureau said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:

Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

