LPA outside of PAR has small chance of developing into cyclone, says Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
But the LPA’s extension and the shear line are seen to bring overcast skies and rain in the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, it added.
“Ito pong low pressure area natin na ito, sa may labas pa ng Philippine area of responsibility, sa katimugang bahagi ng Mindanao, sa ngayon po base sa pinakahuli nating datos, medyo maliit pa ‘yung tsansa na ito maging bagyo sapagkat medyo broad o malawak ‘yung circulation nitong area na ito, pero patuloy pa rin natin itong babantayan,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.
(This low pressure outside the Philippine area of responsibility, at the southern portion of Mindanao, based on our latest data, still has a low chance developing into a cyclone because its circulation is somewhat broad or wide, but we will continuously monitor this.)
Meanwhile, Pagasa’s forecast indicated that the northeast monsoon, locally called amihan, is anticipated to cause cloudy skies and rain in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, and Capiz.
The northeast monsoon is also affecting Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, and Davao Region and the rest of Western Visayas, Pagasa added. Partly cloudy skies and light rains may be expected in these areas although with “no significant impact,” it noted.
The state weather service likewise raised gale warnings due to strong winds brought by the northeast monsoon over the seaboards of at least 30 areas nationwide, namely:
- Batanes
- Cagayan Including Babuyan Islands
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Northern and western coast of Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Batangas
- Palawan including Calamian
- Cuyo
- Kalayaan Island
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Marinduque
- Capiz
- Aklan
- Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Masbate including Burias Island
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Surigao Del Sur
- Dinagat Island
- Siargao Islands
Also, Pagasa issued key temperature ranges for December 20 in the following areas:
- Metro Manila: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 15 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 20 to 25 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 23 to 27 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 19 to 27 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
