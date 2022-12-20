LPA outside of PAR has small chance of developing into cyclone, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

But the LPA’s extension and the shear line are seen to bring overcast skies and rain in the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, it added.

“Ito pong low pressure area natin na ito, sa may labas pa ng Philippine area of responsibility, sa katimugang bahagi ng Mindanao, sa ngayon po base sa pinakahuli nating datos, medyo maliit pa ‘yung tsansa na ito maging bagyo sapagkat medyo broad o malawak ‘yung circulation nitong area na ito, pero patuloy pa rin natin itong babantayan,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(This low pressure outside the Philippine area of responsibility, at the southern portion of Mindanao, based on our latest data, still has a low chance developing into a cyclone because its circulation is somewhat broad or wide, but we will continuously monitor this.)

Meanwhile, Pagasa’s forecast indicated that the northeast monsoon, locally called amihan, is anticipated to cause cloudy skies and rain in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, and Capiz.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, and Davao Region and the rest of Western Visayas, Pagasa added. Partly cloudy skies and light rains may be expected in these areas although with “no significant impact,” it noted.

The state weather service likewise raised gale warnings due to strong winds brought by the northeast monsoon over the seaboards of at least 30 areas nationwide, namely:

Batanes

Cagayan Including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Aurora

Northern and western coast of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Batangas

Palawan including Calamian

Cuyo

Kalayaan Island

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Marinduque

Capiz

Aklan

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate including Burias Island

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Surigao Del Sur

Dinagat Island

Siargao Islands

Also, Pagasa issued key temperature ranges for December 20 in the following areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 20 to 25 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 27 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 19 to 27 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

RELATED STORIES:

Expect cloudy skies, rain over majority of PH on Tuesday — Pagasa

Pagasa: Cloudy Friday with rain showers down south due to LPA

Lapu-Lapu mayor: Odette was an eye-opener