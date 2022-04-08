Pagasa: Cloudy Friday with rain showers down south due to LPA
MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) last located 350 kilometers east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur will bring rain to the Visayas, Mindanao and parts of Southern Luzon on Friday, April 8, 2022, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said the Visayas and Mindanao, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) and Bicol regions, and Quezon province will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the intertropical convergence zone.
The northeasterly surface windflow, meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies and rain showers to Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Aurora, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Ilocos region, Abra, and Benguet.
Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.
Tropical depression lookout
The tropical depression swirling outside the Philippine area of responsibility may not have a direct effect on the country’s weather, Pagasa said.
It was last spotted 2,270 kilometers east of Mindanao and may enter PAR on Monday.
“Ito ay posibleng pumasok ng PAR by Monday, pero itong tropical depression na ito hindi naman natin ine-expect na magdadala ng direktang epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said in a weather forecast.
(It may enter PAR by Monday, but may not have a direct effect on the weather in any part of the country.)
Bulquerin advised the public, however, to monitor weather updates.
Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:
Metro Manila: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
