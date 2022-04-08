Pagasa: Cloudy Friday with rain showers down south due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) last located 350 kilometers east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur will bring rain to the Visayas, Mindanao and parts of Southern Luzon on Friday, April 8, 2022, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said the Visayas and Mindanao, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) and Bicol regions, and Quezon province will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the intertropical convergence zone.

The northeasterly surface windflow, meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies and rain showers to Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Aurora, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Ilocos region, Abra, and Benguet.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

Tropical depression lookout

The tropical depression swirling outside the Philippine area of responsibility may not have a direct effect on the country’s weather, Pagasa said.

It was last spotted 2,270 kilometers east of Mindanao and may enter PAR on Monday.

“Ito ay posibleng pumasok ng PAR by Monday, pero itong tropical depression na ito hindi naman natin ine-expect na magdadala ng direktang epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said in a weather forecast.

(It may enter PAR by Monday, but may not have a direct effect on the weather in any part of the country.)

Bulquerin advised the public, however, to monitor weather updates.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

