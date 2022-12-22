Marina Seaview Restaurant launches 2023 menu

The upcoming new year will make Marina Seaview Restaurant’s loyal and new customers excited for an entirely new set of items on its menu.

If you want to find out what’s in store next year from the homegrown restaurant, here’s what went down last December 12, 2022.



Twenty-twenty-three will be an exciting year for Marina Seaview Restaurant as it introduces a new set of items to its menu. The launching was held during the Christmas Dinner in Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to executive chef June Fernandez, Marina Seaview is going towards modern-Filipino cuisine. The handpicked menu includes seafood dishes and popular Filipino staples like adobo rice, grilled pork belly, spring rolls, fresh lumpia, and more.

The restaurant also includes authentic Sugbuanon dishes as part of its new menu, inspired by Cebu’s rich culture and history. The rollout for the new menu begins January 2023, Fernandez added.

Take pleasure at Marina Seaview Restaurant’s front-row view of the Mactan Channel. At the same time, you can indulge in entrees and the spruced-up menu.

The restaurant boasts a main dining area that can comfortably seat a maximum of 90 guests, and the urban and modern interior of the restaurant spells the perfect dining experience for guests. Additionally, the Glass House is an ideal venue for all gatherings, where the scenic view of the Mactan Channel can be seen.















It’s only a few more days before the new year, and everyone can enjoy Marina Seaview‘s 2023 menu. Indulge in the restaurant’s current offerings of various dishes, which are best enjoyed with friends and family for any occasion.

Glass House

Day or night, the Glass House is perfect for all your gatherings where you can have a scenic view of the ocean at Marina Seaview Restaurant.

For event inquiries, call 0322631220, 0922-315-8175, or email [email protected].