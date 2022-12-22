LOOK: Janine Berdin gets featured in Times Square billboard in New York

Janine Berdin has reached new heights in her music career, after being the latest Filipino artist to be featured in a billboard in Times Square, New York City, U.S.

Berdin, who gained recognition after winning the second season of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” of the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” in 2018, was shown on a massive digital billboard for music platform Spotify’s “Equal” campaign, as seen in a post from Star Music’s official Twitter page on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The singer appeared on the billboard as the Philippine ambassador of the campaign, dedicated to listening to women “at full volume.”

“It’s been a great year for @janineOTOT and she closes it as the @Spotify_PH EQUAL Cover with a billboard feature in Times Square, New York,” the record label said.

Aside from the billboard feature, Berdin’s songs “The Side Character” and “Pagod na Ako” are featured on the “Equal” campaign.

Berdin took to her Instagram account to express gratitude for being featured in the music platform’s campaign on the same day.

The singer also shared a short clip of herself while “screaming” at her billboard feature.

Fellow celebrities Maureen Wroblewitz, Maris Racal, Enzo Almario, and Jeremy Glinoga were among those who congratulated Berdin on her latest feat, as seen in the comments section of the singer’s post.

Prior to Berdin, other Filipina singers who were featured on the Times Square digital billboards include Sarah Geronimo, Maris Racal, and Nadine Lustre. EDV

