Christmas parties: Some answers on why you join, celebrate them

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “NakaChristmas Party na ba ang tanan?” (Have everyone celebrated their Christmas Party?)

It is just three days away from Christmas Day and everyone is in their holiday cheers!

Of course, this is aside from the reason why we celebrate, give and have fun on Christmas — it’s the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

One way to celebrate this happy event is through holding a Christmas party, especially with family, relatives, or colleagues at work.

So let’s take a look at some of the best Christmas party scenes and other reasons that everyone reading this have experienced.

Raffle jitters—for sure, a big chunk of us want to join our Christmas parties because of the hope that we can win in the raffle draw — especially the grand draw.

Winning awards — may it be an award for good work, or award for being the best dressed person of the night, this night is about wanting to be recognized for all our hard work.

Winning games — it may be a small get together or a posh party, everyone just wants to let loose and have fun and win amazing prizes while making good memories with our colleagues.

Presentations— there will be group or individual presentations that would basically make every party a good one. As what most of them would say “makawalag dignidad (Losing your dignity) moment.”

Going home — going there at the party looking so elegant and classy while going home carrying all the loot bags, prizes and Christmas baskets.

So, hows your December so far?

RELATED STORIES

Planning a Christmas party? Here’s how…

Teacher teaches students about simplicity and happiness this Christmas

DepEd: No mandatory contributions to Christmas parties

Fun Christmas party ideas

Celebrate Christmas gatherings at bai Hotel Cebu

/dbs