Fun Christmas party ideas

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A week from now we will already be welcoming the merriest month of all— December.

This is the time of year where in most of us, if not all of us, are busy preparing for our respective Christmas parties.

May it be a dress-up themed party or a simple all-white party, gatherings with friends and family members are always expected to be fun.

But what’s a party without a little twist to it?

For those preparing an office party, here are some tips on how to make the gathering with your beloved employees more fun and worth remembering.

Below is a list of some “Bulabog” awards to you can give out to some treasured employes.

Best in late— this employee arrives extra minutes after his or her supposed time in. Take note, this person usually does not live that far from the office, but loves to spend a little more time in bed.

Best in leave— this person files the most number of vacation or sick leaves in a year. Sometimes they are able to provide a valid excuse for their absence, but most of the times they just call in sick.

Best in sleep— a few minutes inside the office and after a couple of work done, you’ll find this workmate of yours already sleeping in your lounge. But the good thing is that he / she makes sure that every assigned task is done before the end of his / her shift. Thanks to that power nap.

Best in dating— this employee is the very person in the office who often talks about boys or girls they’ve dated. This employee goes on dates one too many times for you to keep track with. Phew! Slow down your horses.

Best in lunch break— this one is always concerned about food. The moment he / she enters the office, the first question that you would hear from him / her is “what should we get for lunch?”

Isn’t this fun?

This Christmas season let your creativity shine!

Aside from having fun, doing this is one way of calling out the attention of some employees on their need to change their ways and make the much needed New Year’s resolution. Right, HR? / dcb