Mandaue City Hospital gears up to handle possible firecracker injuries as Christmas Day nears
MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Despite the ban on the selling and use of firecrackers being imposed in Mandaue City, the Mandaue City Hospital is still preparing to handle possible firecracker injuries.
Dr. Diadem Jane Maglangit, medical officer III, of the Mandaue City Hospital, said that they had already prepared the needed equipment and medicine.
Maglangit said though that they could only treat minor cases and operation, and that severe cases would be referred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.
Maglangit said it would be better to refrain from using firecrackers to avoid accidents.
She said they could use alternatives such as “Torotot” among others.
Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will continue to monitor who would violate the firecracker ban in the city like those who would sell firecrackers here.
Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol Deputy City Director for Operations of the MCPO, said that those who would be caught selling firecrackers would be warned and that there items would be confiscated.
The city government will only allow a fireworks display, but this will still need a permit from the Mandaue City Fire Office and Mandaue City Police Office.
