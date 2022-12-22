Selling of firecrackers only allowed at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra, head of the Committee on Peace and Order, reminded the public that the only designated area for selling firecrackers and pyrotechnics in the city is at South Road Properties.

The area is, specifically, located near the viaduct at the boundary of Talisay City and Cebu City.

Authorities will confiscate the products of those who will be caught selling firecrackers in undesignated areas, he said.

“Experience nato before ang mamalitay man gud usahaya testingan maoy hinungdan hinoon nga naay maangol ug maka create og sunog. Mao na nga for the past years, mao na jud nay kamanduan nato sa dakbayan nga mao ra g’yod to ang iallow nga maninda diha sa SRP,” he told reporters on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

About 17 firecracker vendors have already started selling firecrackers and pyrotechnic products at SRP.

Zafra, however, said that some malls here in the city secured a special permit to sell pyrotechnics.

Meanwhile, the councilor said each barangay in the city should designate a firecracker or pyrotechnic zone for safety purposes.

Increase in prices

In a separate interview, Elsie Romarate, 63, a firecracker vendor for 14 years, said that customers can expect an increase in the prices of firecrackers.

“Mag expect nga mahal ang baligya kay mahal man ang supply daan,” she said.

“Usa pa sad nihit kay tungod ang ubang suppliers namo muingon nga ila nalang iderecho sa Manila. Basin mas mahal ang ilang baligya kay nganong ibaligya man nila didto,” she added.

The firecracker stalls in SRP are open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day starting Thursday, December 22 until December 31. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu City police to go after illegal firecracker retailers

P240,000 worth of illegal firecrackers destroyed in Cebu City